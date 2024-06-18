More grisly allegations were levied Tuesday against the luxury real estate agent Oren Alexander, who famously brokered the world’s most expensive residential transaction for Ken Griffin in 2019.

The allegations, going back two decades, emerged in a report from The Wall Street Journal—published a week as Alexander, 37, stepped away from the real estate company he co-founded after a pair of lawsuits accused him of “heinous” acts of sexual assault that were “atrocious and intolerable in a civilized society.”

Five women spoke to the Journal, with some alleging Alexander’s history of sexual assault goes back as far as high school.

In one of the more recent incidents, an aspiring model said she was raped by Alexander inside his New York City apartment in 2017 after he instructed her to put on virtual-reality goggles.

The woman, who was not named, said she put the goggles on and had her dress “ripped” off shortly after. Incapacitated partially by the goggles, she alleged that Alexander began raping her despite her “crying and begging him to stop.”

Another woman who spoke to the Journal identified herself as a Miami real estate agent who ran in the same, ritzy circles as Alexander and his twin brother, Alon Alexander, who was also accused of sexual assault in lawsuits this year.

That realtor told the paper she’d been hanging out with Oren Alexander in a Miami nightclub in 2017 the night of her alleged assault. She said she went to his home later that evening, where she accepted a drink that was poured by him.

Shortly after, the woman said she and Alexander became intimate consensually, but when they started to move to the bedroom, she recalled that she began feeling sick. With the room spinning and her vision blurring, she said she told Alexander she didn’t want to have sex and that she wanted to sleep off the alcohol.

The woman said Alexander didn’t stand for that, however, telling the Journal that he instead pushed himself onto her and raped her. She said she didn’t tell police about the incident because she feared she wouldn’t be believed since she willingly went home with Alexander.

A third woman who spoke to the Journal alleged that she was raped by Alexander 20 years ago, when they were both in high school. The woman said she and other girls were invited to Alexander’s home for a party, but when they showed up, only five people were there—three Alexander brothers and two of their friends.

The woman, who spoke anonymously to the paper, said the brothers gave each of the girls alcohol and separated them from each other before raping them.

Those accounts have added to the already shocking number of rape allegations that Alexander is staring down. Over the weekend, an insider alleged to the Page Six that Alexander would take cocaine with him to parties to give to women before trying to take them to bed.

The sexual assault lawsuits against Alexander and his brother alleged a similar pattern as what the insider described. One of those women claimed that in 2010, when she was 18, that the brothers spiked her drink before taking her home and raping her.

A third Alexander brother who’s also a luxury real estate broker, Tal Alexander, was not named in the pair of lawsuits filed against his siblings, but has gotten in front of the possibility he’s named in future allegations.

“I have little doubt that given my close relationship with my brothers, at some juncture, a lawyer or many lawyers will soon try to lump me in with the allegations against Alon and Oren,” he wrote in a statement, the Journal reported.

Oren Alexander has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the lawsuits against him as nothing more than “baseless civil allegations.”

“I am confident that through review of the extensive evidence, including text messages and other communications, that the truth will be brought to light,” he wrote in a statement to Instagram last week.

When contacted by the Journal with a slew of new allegations, the paper reported that Isabelle Kirshner, a lawyer for the Alexander brothers, declined to comment. Instead, she reportedly shared a statement about the lawsuits they face.

“Our preliminary investigation of the claims has uncovered clear and irrefutable evidence that vindicates the Alexanders, which we look forward to presenting in court,” she wrote. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.