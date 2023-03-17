Billionaires Lose Battle to Block Nantucket Clam Shack
SHUCK IT!
Several ultra-rich property owners on Nantucket, the island near Cape Cod, have lost their initial battle to prevent a clam shack from opening near their homes. The disgruntled residents include finance billionaires Charles Schwab and Charles Johnson, along with their spouses; their attorney had argued that the proposed licenses would “destroy the ambience” of the area and “substantially interfere with my clients’ peaceful residential use of their property.” Sadly for them, the Nantucket Select Board voted 3-1 in favor of the business. But the conflict may not be over. “Maybe the billionaires will sue everyone and then #occupynorthwharf and we will make ‘Clam Guevara’ T-shirts,” one of the proprietors reportedly said before the vote.