Bills’ Damar Hamlin Cleared to Play Again After Scary On-Field Collapse
BACK IN ACTION
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is fully cleared to return to football, team general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday. Hamlin saw his last specialist on Friday, who agreed that he can resume full activities. “He’s fully cleared, he’s here and he is of the mindset, he’s in a great head space to come back and make his return,” Beane said. It’s been just over three months since Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be administered CPR on the field. It was an incident so severe that the NFL suspended the pivotal game between the two eventual playoff contenders. The 24-year-old made a miraculous recovery, however, according to doctors, and was always adamant about returning to the game that he loved. Hamlin is participating in the Bills’ voluntary offseason workouts that started on Monday.