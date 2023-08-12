Bills’ Damar Hamlin Plays First Game Since Heart Attack
‘UNCHARTED TERRITORY’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is officially back on the field since suffering a scary on-field collapse from a cardiac arrest in January, facing off against the Indianapolis Colts in the Bills’ preseason opener on Saturday. In April, Hamlin was cleared to play again following a miraculous recovery and began participating in off season workouts. During his first practice back, Hamlin was slow to get up after hitting the ground hard to complete a catch, ESPN reported. He threw his helmet off in a bout of frustration, but fortunately returned to the field moments later in good shape. Before the game against the Colts, Hamlin told CBS Sports that “trying to look forward, it just creates a lot of anxiety, a lot of unnecessary feelings.” “If you stay in the moment, it allows you to process it when you’re there,” he said. Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team is “trying to do the best we can to be there for him.” “This is to some extent uncharted territory for me as well, and all of us,” he added. “I try to keep a close eye on where he is and where he’s showing up and how he’s responding. And he’s done a great job.”