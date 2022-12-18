Bills-Dolphins Game Paused Over Fans Hurling Snowballs

Read it at Democrat & Chronicle
The Buffalo Bills game against the Miami Dolphins was briefly paused on Saturday night due to fans throwing snowballs onto the field. A referee reportedly tried to stop the mayhem at Buffalo, New York’s Highmark Stadium by announcing over the loudspeaker that the Bills would be hit with a 15-yard penalty if a snowball ends up striking a player. “Please stop throwing snowballs,” the announcer said. The announcement was met with boos and a few more snowballs, according to local reports.