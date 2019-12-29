Twin Stars of British Reality TV Show Dead of Suspected Suicide
Twin brothers who starred in a British reality TV show called My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding were found dead Saturday of suspected double suicide. Landscapers Billy and Joe Smith, 32, appeared on the series about Irish and Romany travelers starting in 2013. Their co-star, Paddy Doherty, paid tribute to them, calling them “two angels.” Friend Jane Chippendale said the pair stayed with her for two months recently before leaving for a trip to Thailand. “I’m still in shock. It doesn’t make sense. Their clothes are hanging up in my wash room,” she told the Mirror.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741