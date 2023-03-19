Billy Baldwin Crassly Tweets Trump Protests ‘Will Be Over in 2 Ashli Babbitt’s’
STIRRING THE POT
Actor Billy Baldwin isn’t concerned about Donald Trump sycophants rioting if he’s indicted, he announced in an incendiary tweet Saturday. “‘Protest, take our nation back!’ Trump inciting violence again,” he tweeted, referencing a Truth Social post by the former president saying he’ll be arrested on Tuesday and calling for his supporters to protest. “Any uprising by the Gravy Seals will be over in 2 Ashli Babbitt’s or better known as… a half a Scaramucci,” Baldwin, the brother of actor Alec Baldwin, continued. Babbitt was a Trump supporter who partook in the violent riot on Jan. 6, who was shot and killed after she broke into the Capitol. Police are preparing for mass protests as many on the far-right have talked of creating a “Patriot moat” around Mar-a-Lago to keep authorities from getting to Trump.