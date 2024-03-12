Billy Baldwin unleashed a fiery response to claims by Sharon Stone on Tuesday that a producer pushed for her to sleep with him as they filmed the 1993 thriller Sliver to up their chemistry and his performance.

Baldwin, 61, says that claim is nonsense, alleging in a tirade posted to X that it was Stone who wanted to seduce him off the set.

“Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?” he wrote, adding, “I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin, but I’ve kept quiet.”

Stone, 66, alleged years ago that she was pressured by a producer to have sex with Baldwin during filming, but she grabbed headlines Tuesday by naming that producer, the late Robert Evans, in a recent interview on the Louis Theroux Podcast.

“He’s running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better,” Stone said, recalling the alleged conversation with Evans. “And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem.”

Stone added that Evans’ alleged logic was, “If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry onscreen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie.”

That comment appears to have set off Baldwin, who claimed it was Evans who, at his request, changed a sex scene in the film so he would not have to kiss Stone.

Baldwin added to the scandal by suggesting it was Stone, not Evans, who was being inappropriate on set, claiming she once told her friend, Janice Dickinson, that she was “gonna make” Baldwin “fall so hard” for her.

“It’s gonna make his head spin,” Baldwin accused Stone of saying after a screen test.

Dickinson, 69, spoke out against Baldwin on Tuesday, telling the Daily Mail that she had no recollection of the conversation Baldwin was alleging took place.

“Sharon never said that to me,” she said. “I am not sure why Billy Baldwin is bringing this up. I adore them both but that never happened.”

Baldwin said he’s tired of Stone mentioning him—threatening that he’ll unleash “many disturbing, kinky, and unprofessional tales” about her in a book if she continues.

“That might be fun,” he said.