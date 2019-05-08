Billy Bush Returns to TV for First Time Since Trump Tape Scandal

Billy Bush is returning to television for the first time since the release of the infamous Access Hollywood “grab ’em by the pussy” tape. The former Access Hollywood and Today show host will debut on Extra Extra, a syndicated entertainment-news show, this fall. Bush was indefinitely suspended from his gig at Today when the lewd tape came out in October 2016, and NBC later fired him. “We all have to be able to evolve as we grow,” Bush said in an interview with People. “The guy that left the scene in 2016 was already a changed person... but I had the opportunity to grow up a little bit. Facing adversity in some way is good. And I feel I’ll be better at my job than I ever was. This is my next step.”

Since the tape came out, Bush has resurfaced to apologize and correct Trump’s attempts at distancing himself from the recorded conversation. In a 2017 New York Times op-ed titled “Billy Bush: Yes, Donald Trump, You Said That,” Bush refuted the president’s claim that it was not his voice on the tape.