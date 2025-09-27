Billy Bush Says There Are More Unseen Trump Tapes Out There

Billy Bush, to whom Donald Trump bragged in 2005 about grabbing women “by the p---y,” said outtakes of Trump on The Apprentice are “in a vault somewhere in Idaho.”

Bush spoke with former CNN reporter Jim Acosta about what preceded that infamous Access Hollywood tape being published by The Washington Post just one month before the 2016 presidential election.

When Acosta asked if he remembered Trump making similar remarks that didn’t appear on the tape, Bush provided some behind-the-scenes insight at NBC.

“NBC put out an APB for all tapes. When this came out, it was because a contestant in a Miss Universe pageant had said, ‘Donald Trump has said terrible things about me,’” Bush recalled.

“And [Trump] said, ‘I never talk like that at all.’ And then NBC sent out to all their divisions: ‘Look for your tapes.’”

“Now, the ones they wanted belonged to [television producer] Mark Burnett and are in a vault somewhere in Idaho, and those are all the outtakes from The Apprentice set," Bush claimed.

“But someone at Access Hollywood said, ‘Oh, wait a minute. We have that thing from 11 years ago. What about that?’" Bush continued. “So then they took that and sent it to NBC News, hoping to, you know—Access Hollywood, the tiniest little division of NBC News that’s not even recognized—like, ‘Look, look what we did! We’ve got the thing!’”

Bush, seen here interviewing Trump at a "Celebrity Apprentice" red carpet event at Trump Tower in January 2015, said outtakes of the president on "The Apprentice" are sitting in a vault in Idaho. Rob Kim/Getty Images

“That’s how it came to light,” Bush said. “They scoured that and scoured everything else in every drawer that they could to find anything on him. And that was deemed enough. And it wasn’t.”

Bush had told that story—without revealing the alleged location of other tapes—during a July appearance on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast.

NBCUniversal News Group did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. Neither did the White House.

As of last October, 27 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. He has denied all the allegations.