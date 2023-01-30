Billy Bush’s Tabloid TV Show ‘Extra’ Renewed for 30th Season
EXTRA! EXTRA!
Hollywood gossip show Extra has been renewed for a 30th season, a high-level source familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast. The long-running syndicated news magazine, which is hosted by ex-Access Hollywood star Billy Bush, has recently faced some headwinds following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and fallout over investigations into a “toxic” workplace. In recent months, the show lost its longtime executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, whom insiders claimed ran the show like the “mafia.” Additionally, some staffers worried the end was near for the show amid layoffs. The program, however, will remain with production company Telepictures and continue to be distributed on Fox Television stations. The program has also been something of a comeback vehicle for Bush, whose career was derailed after the 2016 leak of his “hot mic” moment with Donald Trump. Telepictures, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, recently reiterated its support for the host after leaked audio revealed him making an off-color sexual remark about Kendall Jenner during an Extra taping.