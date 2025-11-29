‘The Morning Show’ Star Makes Rare Comment About Controversial Breakup
Billy Crudup, star of The Morning Show and Jay Kelly, provided a rare answer to a question about his relationship with his ex, actress Mary-Louise Parker, with whom he shares a son, 21-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker. The pair dated for seven years until Crudup left Parker for Claire Danes in 2003, while Parker was seven months pregnant with their son, only to split from Danes in 2006. He would later go on to marry Naomi Watts in 2023. In an interview with The Times, Crudup, 57, was asked if he and Parker, 61, were on better terms now, referencing a comment he made in 2017 about that period in which he said, “You have to live with the mistakes that you make.” Crudup’s response focused almost entirely on their son, with the actor telling the Times, “Well, without commenting on any of our… Our adoration for our son is boundless. And he has, through the mash-up of the two of us, been endowed with superpowers for theatricality.” “He’s such a badass,“ Crudup added, also noting that “Mary-Louise and I appeared in most of his films.”