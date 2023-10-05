Billy Eppler Unexpectedly Resigns as Mets General Manager

CHEAT SHEET
Billy Eppler resigned as general manager of the Mets in an unexpected upheaval of team leadership Thursday, just days after he publicly met with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns. “I wanted David to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down,” Eppler said in a statement, the New York Post reported. “I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization.” Mets owner Steve Cohen attributed the resignation to a desire to fully hand the reigns to Stearns, saying in a statement: “We accepted Billy’s resignation today as he decided it is in everyone’s best interest to fully hand over the leadership of Baseball Operations to David Stearns. On behalf of the Mets organization, we wish him all the best.”