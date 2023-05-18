WWE Legends Honor Billy Graham After Untimely Death
‘REST IN POWER’
“Superstar” Billy Graham passed away Wednesday after it was announced earlier this week that the WWE icon was on life support. Following his death, WWE alums like Jesse Ventura, Paul Heyman, and Graham’s mentee Ric Flair flocked to social media to give the late legend his flowers. “There wouldn't be a Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura without the in-ring success and trailblazing showmanship of Superstar Billy Graham,” tweeted Ventura. “Rest In Power Superstar.” Paul Heyman’s tribute credited Graham with changing the sport for athletes like him. “Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers,” Heyman said in his tweet. “After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!” The WWE confirmed Graham’s Wednesday death, but did not give a cause.