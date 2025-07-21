Billy Joel Breaks Silence on ‘Scary’ Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Investigators have found that the pilots of Jeju Air Flight 2216 may have made a grave mistake before they crash-landed at Muan International Airport on December 29, killing 179 of 181 people. Evidence suggests that the pilots shut down the wrong engine when a flock of migratory ducks flew into and damaged the aircraft. The plane continued to operate with the most damaged engine, which then caught fire. A source told The New York Times that the engine shutdown may have caused the loss of electrical power, which prevented the release of the landing gear. The aircraft skidded across the tarmac and crashed into a concrete wall before bursting into flames. However, investigators say that it is too early to draw conclusive results and that they are still missing information. It remains unclear whether the backup generator was functioning or why the pilots did not manually deploy the plane’s landing gear. It is also possible that the pilots had no way to determine which engine to shut down if their displays lost power before the engine stopped working, aviation safety expert Joe Jacobsen told the Times. After families of the victims disrupted a news conference, aviation officials decided to publicly release their findings.
Gilles Marini, known for starring in Sex and the City: The Movie, spoke about how the iconic show’s reboot is overdue for a change, in a U.S. Sun interview. “Everything takes its time. It goes up, and then it goes down [in popularity]. We have to know and understand when it’s time to go,” he said. The reboot, And Just Like That... has garnered harsh feedback from viewers. Fans found the show “insufferable,” with writers being blamed for insulting the intelligence of the shows beloved characters and even accidentally killing off one character twice. Marini agrees that the show is in need of something “fresh,” potentially by focusing on different characters besides Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. “The storyline has to be completely shattered.” The actor got a significant boost to his career after playing Dante, the love interest of Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall. His famous naked shower scene has opened doors for opportunities like a spot on reality show Dancing with the Stars and appearing in the series Brothers & Sisters. Despite the current direction of the Sex and the City franchise, Marini shared he would return if prompted. “I’d run to it. Absolutely. I think one of the most amazing things that I had the chance to do in my life was Sex And The City.”
David Beckham’s hair is making headlines once again, but not in the trend-setting way it once did. On July 20, the English former soccer (ahem, football) star posted a video to his Instagram of a DIY mishap that left the 50-year-old with a front-and-center triangular bald spot. The mistake was anything but subtle, with a seemingly embarrassed David Beckham caught trying to shield it from his wife, Victoria Beckham, as she captured the moment on video. The bald spot was the result of the clipper head falling off whilst he was shaving his head, and Victoria can be heard in the background, barely holding back laughter, saying, “I’m going to always be honest with you: it looks terrible.” Beckham demonstrated his range in hairstyles over the years with his mohawks, buzzcuts, and ponytails, but this new hairdo takes the cake. The English star firmly captioned the post, “IT’S NOT FUNNY”—a position his family deeply disagreed with. His 22-year-old son, Romeo, chimed in with a teasing, “Oh my days 😂,” while Victoria Beckham piled on with, “What have u done?!? 😂😂 your little face!!! U were devastated 😂😂😂.” With any luck, the family’s group chat will run out of jokes by the time his hair grows back.
Billy Joel Breaks Silence on ‘Scary’ Brain Disorder Diagnosis
In his first interview since announcing his normal pressure hydrocephalus diagnosis in May, Bill Joel is assuring fans that everything is fine. “It was scary, but I’m okay,” the “Piano Man” singer, 76, told People. “I just wanted to let people know, don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything.” Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the ventricles of the brain, creating pressure that can cause gait issues, problems with hearing and vision, and dementia-like cognitive symptoms. Though relatively uncommon, it’s found most often among seniors and is typically treatable with surgery. Joel received his diagnosis after struggling with his balance, vision, and hearing while on tour in early 2025. In May, the musician canceled all tour dates through July 2026 after doctors advised him to avoid performing and undergo physical therapy. “I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay,” Joel told People on July 21. “What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and recover from it.”
British rock band Oasis made sure that fans felt at ease during the band’s concert on Sunday—even the ones attending with someone other than their spouse. Before ripping into one of the band’s most beloved love songs, “Slide Away,” frontman Liam Gallagher asked, “Do we have any lovebirds in the house?” He then proceeded to tell the Manchester crowd not to worry because “We don’t have any of that Coldplay snidey f---ing camera s--t. It doesn’t matter to us who you’re f---ing mingling with, tinkering with, fingering with... none of our f---ing business.” The Brit was alluding to the now-infamous Coldplay kiss cam incident, which has been spoofed by the Philadelphia Phillies and ESPN SportsCenter. Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, also made light of the moment in the band’s first concert after the incident took place, warning fans to “do your makeup” before the kiss cam began. Gallagher himself has good reasons to be skeptical of the kiss-cam scandal: the twice-married rocker has been exposed multiple times for having extramarital affairs. He’s never been caught cheating at a concert, though, and he was determined to make sure his fans were safe too.
An 18-year-old surf instructor has recounted his terrifying experience of a shark attack that left him hospitalized. Sam Hollis said he was surfing off New Smyrna Beach, a stretch of Florida coast known as the “Shark Bite Capital of the World,” when he felt the deadly predator sink its teeth into his back foot. “[It] yanked me off my board and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m having you for a little snack, man,’” Hollis told WESH. He said he was quick to fight back, adding, “I was like having none of that, so I kicked it,” which knocked the shark back just long enough for the instructor to swim away to safety. “So this is what it feels like,” he said he remembered thinking. “I was like, this was what feeling attacked by a shark feels like.” Despite the horrifying ordeal, which left him with a flesh wound, Hollis said he nevertheless can’t wait to get back in the water. “That’s the first thing I want,” he said, “because I think it’s important not let something like this dictate doing things that you love.”
Lara Trump is taking a break from her political ambitions and rumored North Carolina Senate run to once again subject the public to her singing. The former co-chair of the Republican National Committee and current Fox News host, who also happens to be Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, shared her latest single, “Eyes of God,” with British newspaper The Telegraph ahead of its full release on Friday. The track, which clocks in at under two minutes but somehow feels longer, features lyrics that unironically declare “Isn’t it strange, the way we love to hate each other” and wonder how humans “get more things wrong than we get right.” Speaking to The Telegraph, the wife of the president’s son Eric Trump perhaps wisely suggested that people should “take a moment to give one another a little grace” before spouting harsh words to each other. “Instead of turning to a negative comment, maybe it’s time we all turn to God,” she said. Lara Trump’s plea comes after she was widely mocked for the release of her equally trite single “Anything Is Possible” back in April. An EP featuring a wider collection of Lara Trump’s songs is also expected, though no official release date has been confirmed.
Actress Eileen Fulton died July 14 in her hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. She was 91 years old. Best known for her role as Lisa Grimaldi on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, Fulton passed away “after a period of declining health,” according to her obituary. Born Margaret Elizabeth McLarty, the actress landed her famous role as Grimaldi in 1960, then continued playing the character until 2010. Fulton transformed the character, who was originally written to be a “nice girl,” by playing her “as a villainess.” Her role earned her an Editor’s Award at the Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1991 and a Daytime Emmy Award in 2004. The soap opera legend also starred on Broadway, holding a role as Honey in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. Fulton also wrote books, authoring six murder novels and a fictional book called Soap Opera that was loosely based on her As the World Turns experience. She retired in 2019.
Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of Denise Richards, has countered the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s abuse allegations with a shocking claim of his own. Just days after Richards, 54, accused Phyper, 52, of repeated physical abuse, the businessman now says his wife is concealing years of substance abuse and “needs an intervention.” In a letter to friends and family that Phypers later sent to Page Six, he wrote that Richards has spent “nearly a decade [struggling] with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls ‘Vitamin D’ or ‘white chestnuts’), mixed with Adderall and tequila.” Phypers also claimed he’d witnessed the actress, whom he married in 2018, “pass out from substances… including while driving with our daughter.” Phypers adopted Richards’ daughter Eloise, 14, in 2019. The couple’s explosive separation became public on July 7, when Phypers filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” Ten days later, Richards obtained a temporary restraining order after accusing her husband of physical abuse. Phypers has strongly denied the allegations, instead claiming in his letter that Richards had “physically attacked” both him and one of her daughters. He has also repeatedly claimed he filed for divorce after discovering Richards was having a long-running affair. Richards was formerly married to Charlie Sheen, with whom she had two children, daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20. Sheen had his own battle with drug and alcohol addiction.
Federal and state agencies have been plunged into panic after hackers prised open a gap in the armor of a Microsoft program’s security software, researchers have said. At least two unnamed federal agencies, as well as state legislatures, have reported problems with hacks targeting SharePoint servers, with Eye Security reportedly tracking breaches into European government servers. “There is definitely a mad scramble across the nation right now,” one person familiar with Arizona’s bid to identify weaknesses within its platforms told The Washington Post. The outlet reports private researchers have detected attempts to breach servers at universities, energy companies, and China, among other targets, in what has already been a challenging period for Microsoft’s cybersecurity. “We are seeing attempts to exploit thousands of SharePoint servers globally before a patch is available,” senior manager Pete Renals at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 told the Post. The tech giant did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.