Billy Joel, 77, Gives Update After Scary Brain Diagnosis

Billy Joel has provided fans with an update on his health after his brain disorder diagnosis forced him to abruptly cancel a run of concerts last year. “I just want people to know, don’t worry about me,” the singer said during a radio appearance on Wednesday. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.” Doctors diagnosed Joel, 77, with normal pressure hydrocephalus last May. In medical terms, it’s a neurological condition resulting from an “abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid.” Joel himself has described it more succinctly as “water on the brain.” He says he first knew something was wrong when he noticed his balance was off, but is doing better now after physical therapy and following his doctors’ advice. “They don’t want me to stress too much,” he said. “I’m doing whatever it is they tell me to do, because I don’t want to lose it, you know? So I’m always testing myself.” Joel canceled 17 shows scheduled to take place between July 2025 and July 2026. His team wrote at the time that he “looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

ABC News