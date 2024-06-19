Billy Joel Shares His One Sentence Take on Justin Timberlake Arrest
SAG HARBOR STATE OF MIND
Long Island’s most iconic resident has officially weighed in on Justin Timberlake’s arrest for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor this week. Billy Joel gave a reporter for local news station PIX 11 this one sentence statement when asked about the incident: “Judge not lest ye be judged.” Joel made his comments Tuesday afternoon while dining at a restaurant in the same town where Timberlake was pulled over for running a stop sign and swerving out of his lane earlier that same morning. According to police, Timberlake spent nine hours in jail before his arraignment and claimed to have only had one martini before the arrest. Joel, meanwhile, has completed multiple stints in rehab for alcohol abuse. And while he has been involved in a series of serious car accidents, he told The New York Times in 2013 that they never involved alcohol. “I never had a D.U.I. in my life,” he said. “That’s another fallacy. Look at the police records.”