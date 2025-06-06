Billy Joel’s new documentary just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it includes some shocking revelations about his early career. In one scene from Billy Joel: And So It Goes, the “Uptown Girl” singer shares that in his early twenties, he twice attempted suicide after having an affair with Elizabeth Weber, the wife of his Attila bandmate, Jon Small. Now 76, Joel says that he moved in with Small shortly before Attila disbanded in 1970, but quickly realized he was falling in love with Weber. Weber, who also appears in the documentary, says Joel eventually came clean to Small, which ruined their friendship and caused Weber to cut ties with both men. In the aftermath, Joel says he carried out two suicide attempts, the first of which landed him in a coma. “I was depressed, I think to the point of almost being psychotic,” Joel says in the documentary. ”So I figured, ‘That’s it. I don’t want to live anymore.’” The singer began mental health treatment after his second attempt and says he eventually learned to “channel that stuff into music.” He later reconciled with Weber, and the pair were married from 1973 to 1982.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.