Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse accuser and one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken survivors, is releasing a tell-all biography after her death. Giuffre’s book, Nobody’s Girl, is set to hit bookshelves six months after she died by suicide in April in Australia, The U.S. Sun reported. The 41-year-old mother of three finished the book more than a year ago, but sources say publishing was held back because of her health issues, The Sun reported. The book will be published Oct. 21 by Penguin Random House, the same house behind Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. A spokesperson for Knopf, a division of Random House, told The Sun they were publishing the book—despite Virginia previously reaching a seven-figure contract with Penguin Press. Ted Doughty of the publishing house declined to detail which Epstein associates appear in Nobody’s Girl but stressed that Giuffre makes no allegations of abuse against Donald Trump.
Billy Joel’s Daughter Gives Update on Star’s Brain Disorder Battle
Billy Joel’s daughter has revealed the major lifestyle changes her father has made since battling a brain disorder. In May, the Uptown Girl singer announced via social media that he would be cancelling all scheduled concerts after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). Alexa Ray Joel, who is also a musician, told Fox News Digital that her 76-year-old father has been “incredibly resilient” amidst the diagnosis and has adapted to a new lifestyle of physical therapy multiple times a week and dietary changes. “We had dinner the other night. I said, ‘Dad, what are you doing? You’re not getting the steak? You’re getting chicken instead?’ Like, this is a whole new you here.” Alexa, 39, also revealed that her father has not experienced any cognitive decline, retaining his memory of every album, song, and the release date. “So, as far as I’m concerned, he’s sharp as a tack,” Alexa said. Amidst the health battle, Alexa said she is “really proud” of her father. “He’s...probably his most healthy actually right now in terms of how well he’s taking care of himself and prioritizing his health.” NPH, commonly diagnosed in adults over 65, is caused by fluid building up in the brain and can cause problems like cognitive difficulties and trouble walking.
Summer is officially drawing to a close, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are ahead of us. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or "cuffing season," if you're a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it's the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they're designed from the softest faux fur fabric we've ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is hosting its annual 'Christmas in August' sale to quell our end-of-summer blues.
For a limited time, score a very generous 50 percent off everything site-wide and a $50 gift card with the code AUG50 at checkout. If you're new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it's the brand's biggest sale of the year, so if you're looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now's the time to treat yourself.
Netflix’s hit musical KPop Demon Hunters dominated the box offices in its first and only weekend in theaters, generating nearly $20 million and beating out the horror mystery Weapons for first place. While Netflix isn’t reporting grosses, rival studios project that ticket sales for the Netflix film placed it ahead of Weapons, which made $15.6 million in its third weekend. The sing-along fantasy film sold out in roughly 1,150 of the 1,700 screens it played in, sources told Variety. The movie follows the plot of a K-pop girl group trio that live secret lives as demon hunters who protect the world with their songs. The Netflix original was released on the streaming service on June 20, but by the next month, Netflix announced that the flick became its “most-watched original animated film of all time.” After its worldwide success, the streaming platform announced it would release the sing-along version to theaters for just one weekend on Aug. 23 and 24. The songs from the fictional K-pop groups also propelled the movie’s success—the Kpop Demon Hunters soundtrack scored more than 3 billion global streams to date, outperforming real k-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink.
Tennis star Roger Federer has become the seventh billionaire athlete, according to Forbes. The report, which was released Friday, estimates that the former tennis player has a net value of $1.1 billion, largely due to his minority stake in a Swiss shoe and apparel company called On. Federer, 44, who retired in 2022, was the highest-paid tennis player for 16 years straight during his career thanks to lucrative business deals off the court, despite making less in prize money compared to his rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Forbes estimates that the Swiss athlete collected roughly $1 billion before taxes and agents’ fees from appearances, endorsements, and other business endeavors. Most notably, his investment in shoe brand On helped fuel his wealth; after taking a minority stake estimated at around 3 percent, Federer helped the brand develop an on-court tennis shoe and a lifestyle clothing line. The tennis legend’s equity in the company is now worth more than $375 million. Federer is the second tennis player to reach this status; Ion Èširiac, a tennis player-turned-business tycoon, is worth $2.3 billion. Other athletes who have reached billionaire status include Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Floyd Mayweather, and Tiger Woods.
If you've been curating your beach day lineup ahead of Labor Day Weekend, a solid folding chair is an absolute must. Of course, not all outdoor beach chairs are created equal, and if you're going to invest in one, our favorite is Sunflow's bestselling The Shore Thing. Summer may be ending, but we've still got a few weeks left to enjoy the sunshine, and this Shark Tank-famous beach brand is offering 20 percent off to end it with a bang.
The lightweight chair (it weighs only eight pounds) is designed with a slew of premium features that will elevate your beach day, including three recline positions, backpack straps for easy transport, and ultra-comfortable armrests. Plus, you can add a drink holder and sunshade to your Shore Thing chair for an added fee. Sunflow's end-of-summer sale also includes 20 percent off cabanas and beach accessories and runs through Sept. 1.
Jerry Adler, best known for his role as Hesh Rabkin on The Sopranos, has died at the age of 96. Adler, whose cousin was the renowned acting teacher Stella Adler, didn’t start acting until he was in his 60s, spending much of his working life behind the scenes on Broadway, including working as stage manager for the original production of My Fair Lady. After taking up acting, in addition to The Sopranos, Adler also starred in Mad About You, Rescue Me, Transparent, and The Good Wife. In a 2017 interview, he said of making the transition to acting, “You know what’s interesting? You spend your whole career backstage. Nobody knows who you are or even knows your name. They don’t know anything about you. And then you do a television show and suddenly you’re a celebrity and everyone knows your face. It’s so weird.” According to an online memorial page created by his family, he passed away on Friday in New York. Adler is survived by his wife, Joan Laxman.
A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell, 82, revealed in an exclusive interview with People that he isn’t a fan of daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ Netflix show, Emily in Paris. “To be honest with you, it’s not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that,” he told the magazine, adding, “but I’m the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she’s absolutely one of the great actresses.” He also praised Collins’ screen presence, saying, “As far as I’m concerned, when she’s on the screen, there’s nobody else on it, because she’s not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it’s a sort of charisma.” Collins, the 36-year-old daughter of musician Phil Collins, married filmmaker Charlie McDowell—McDowell’s son with actress Mary Steenburgen—in 2021. The couple welcomed a daughter, Tove Jane, via surrogate earlier this year. Collins has been starring as the titular character in Emily in Paris since 2020. Despite attracting some criticism, particularly from French viewers, the series has been a success for Netflix. The fifth season of Emily in Paris will premiere in December.
Harrison Ford revealed in an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin that former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno is 3D-printing a toilet seat for him. ”He’s got these 3D printers, and I had this toilet seat from a toilet that’s not in production anymore, and the toilet seat has discolored in a way that is really unattractive,” Ford explained. ”I can’t find the toilet seat anywhere. I tried for years. And I’m sitting around one day last week saying, ‘Can I 3D print this? Aah... Jay Leno!’" The Indiana Jones star added that he first learned about 3D printing from Leno showing him around his garage that was “full of machinery” some 15 years ago. ”He embraced the project in a way that I never could have imagined,” Ford said. He confirmed that the toilet seat, which will be installed in his office bathroom, will be fully functional. Though retired late-night host now has a YouTube series called Jay Leno’s Garage which, unfortunately, focuses on cars—not the 3D printers—Leno has stored in his garage.
Viewers of Netflix’s hit new series The Hunting Wives were glued to their screens for all the wrong reasons: star Malin Akerman’s shape-shifting, ill-fitting, and seemingly poor-quality wig. Addressing the focus-pulling hairpiece, Akerman explained the reason for her character’s various wigs while appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. In short: the crew didn’t think the style of wig she was fitted for matched her wealthy socialite character, Margo Banks. In a last-minute panic, they settled on a more suitable but incorrectly-sized one. Akerman persevered with the temporary do until a proper replacement arrived. “When it came, it was a different color,” she said, explaining that a hairstyling scene had to be written into the show to cover for the wig swap: “You see me getting glammed up, and I’ve got like tinfoil in my hair on the wig because the new wig was lighter.” Due to a thyroid issue, Akerman wasn’t able to simply dye her own hair at the time, though she says that’s the likely road she’ll take if the show is greenlit for a second season. Given the success of the debut season, a renewal seems likely—minus the added wig drama.
Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi's.
Whether you're actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi's has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand's signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.
You don't have to sneak into your dad's closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi's Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.
"There's no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans," said someone who's clearly never worn Levi's 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you're after something straightforward and classic, you can't go wrong with Levi's original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand's '90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.
Italian director Diego Borella has died while working on the set of Emily in Paris for the show’s new season. An assistant director on the Netflix show, Borella was filming in Venice Thursday night when he collapsed from a suspected heart attack. According to local outlets, Borella was rushed from the site of the shoot at the Hotel Danieli to the hospital, but paramedics were unable to save him. The 47-year-old was born in Venice and trained in New York, London, and Rome. Prior to his Emily in Paris stint, he worked as a production secretary for the Italian series DOC— Nelle tue mani (“Doc: In Your Hands”), which spawned an American spinoff series on Fox. The show was based on the true story of an Italian ER doctor who forgot the last 12 years of his life due to a car accident. In addition to his TV work, Borella wrote poetry and fairy tales for children. Paramount Studios confirmed Borella’s death and said production for Emily in Paris resumed on Friday. The fifth season will take place in Italy after four seasons of Lily Collins’ eponymous title character traipsing her way through love and life in Paris.
Postal services across Europe are pausing the shipment of “most merchandise” to the U.S. “amid a lack of clarity over new import duties” put in place by President Donald Trump, reports CBS News. Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Italy announced they were halting shipments of goods stateside on Saturday. Barring a quick clarification from the White House, the postal services of France and Austria will pause U.S.-bound packages on Monday, followed by the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Trump signed a decree in July that makes nearly all foreign goods subject to an import duty, even those valued at less than $800, which were previously permitted to enter duty-free because of the de minimis exemption. That exemption is ending Aug. 23, forcing postal services to halt shipments they cannot guarantee will reach the U.S. ahead of the new tariffs’ start date. The Trump administration also reached an agreement with the European Union last month to set a 15 percent tax on the majority of products imported from its 27 member states. However, the postal services said it is unclear which goods are not covered by the new rules, which were hastily rolled out this summer, and said that it is safer for them to halt shipments outright.