Billy Miller, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star, Dies at 43 After Battle With Depression
‘INFECTIOUS CHARM’
Billy Miller, the soap opera star known for his award-winning turn on The Young and the Restless, died on Friday. He was 43. His manager confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday, which would’ve marked the actor’s 44th birthday. Miller was “struggling with manic depression when he died,” his manager said. No specific cause of death was provided. His co-star Eileen Davidson, paying tribute to Miller in a tweet, said, “His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. I'm gonna miss that mischievous smile.” A Texas native, Miller launched his acting career on the soap All My Children in 2007. A year later, he moved on to The Young and the Restless, becoming the fourth actor to take up the mantle of the character Billy Abbott—the role that would win him his first of a total of three Daytime Emmys in 2010. Miller departed the show in 2014, becoming a series regular on General Hospital until 2019. Jason Thompson—a General Hospital alum and the actor who had played Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless since 2016—called the news “heartbreaking.”