Billy Porter Battles ‘Serious Case’ of Sepsis and Ends Broadway’s ‘Cabaret’ Run
Actor Billy Porter will no longer star in Broadway’s Cabaret after falling ill with a “serious case” of sepsis, prompting the show to move up its closing date. While Porter was initially expected to perform as the Emcee in the musical for 13 weeks until Oct. 19, the shows final performance date is now set for Sept. 21. According to an Instagram post, Porter’s role will be replaced by Marty Lauter and David Merino for the final two weeks. “His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule,” the post read. Producer Adam Speers said in a statement that closing the musical earlier than expected was a “painful decision.” “Billy was an extraordinary ‘Emcee’ bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future,” said Speers. 55-year-old Porter, who began his Broadway career since 1991, also revealed in 2021 that he has been battling HIV since his diagnosis in 2007. The Kinky Boots star decided to announce his diagnosis because “shame is destructive - and if not dealt with, it can destroy everything in its path.”