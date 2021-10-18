Billy Porter Slams Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover: ‘He Doesn’t Care’
CALLED OUT
Actor and fashion icon Billy Porter had some sharp words about Harry Styles wearing a full-length dress on the cover of American Vogue last year. Porter, known for his own enthralling red-carpet looks, said that he takes gender-fluid fashion choices much more seriously than the “white and straight” singer. “I was the first one doing it, and now everybody is doing it,” he said. “I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but… He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life.”
Porter says that although “[he] created the conversation,” the disproportionate number of opportunities they’ve had are telling. “I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars,” he said. “All [Styles] has to do is be white and straight.”