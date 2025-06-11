Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son Calls Him Out for Skipping Family Funeral

Cheat Sheet
1
Tourist Rolls on Ground in Tantrum Over Baggage Fees at Major Airport
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 06.11.25 12:11PM EDT 
The middle-aged lady was perturbed by gate staff at Milan Malpensa Airport telling her that her baggage was too heavy.
A tourist went into full meltdown mode at Italy’s Milan Malpensa Airport, after she was reportedly told that she’d need to pay extra for her excessively heavy bag. The traveler, reportedly Chinese, was due to board a flight at the airport on June 8. However, gate staff told her that she’d either need to shed some weight or cough up for extra luggage allowance. This didn’t go down well, and the woman hit the deck in a toddler-style tantrum. Astonished onlookers, including police and airline staff, watched as the seemingly middle-aged woman rolled on the floor, waved her hands and screamed. At one point she digressed fully into a child-like state as she stomped her feet on the ground while laying down with her back flat to the ground. Reports suggested that the lady was eventually denied entry onto the plane. She is believed to have rebooked onto a later flight. SEA, the company that operates Malpensa Airport, has been contacted for comment along with Milan’s Polizia di Stato, the civil national police.

Cosa avreste fatto se non vi facevano imbarcare per questione di misure? 😅 #viaggiare

2
Miley Cyrus Says She Was Fired and Replaced by Selena Gomez for Popular Movie After X-Rated Joke
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.11.25 1:41PM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 1:40PM EDT 
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program in 2025.

Miley Cyrus almost starred in a second children’s franchise after Hannah Montana, but lost out over a raunchy joke. Appearing on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast “Reclaiming,” Cyrus revealed she was fired from the first Hotel Transylvania movie over a photo of her posing with a penis-shaped cake in 2011. The “Flowers” singer, 32, said she was initially cast to voice the “lead actress” role—presumably Mavis, the daughter of Adam Sandler’s Dracula. However, she was dropped from the production after the risqué photo leaked online. Cyrus told Lewinsky, 51, that she bought the cake as a joke for her then-boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, and never even posted the snap, which instead went viral after someone stole her camera. Sony didn’t find the joke very funny, and, according to Cyrus, fired her because the image didn’t align with a children’s movie. Cyrus said her firing was one of many times her behavior was put on a “pedestal” because she starred in franchises made for children. “I was 18, so yes, I was fine to work in a kids’ movie, but I’m not a kid,” she added. The role of Mavis eventually went to fellow Disney Channel alum Selena Gomez, who voiced the character in four movies that together grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Need a Father’s Day Gift? These Next-Level Speakers and Earbuds Are Up to 40% Off Now
Updated 06.10.25 11:00AM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 12:00AM EDT 
A man and woman unloading a pickup truck at a beach. There is a portable speaker on the truck with the letters JBL on it.
JBL

Is there a harder person to shop for than dad? Every time you ask him what he wants, it’s “I don’t need anything.” These picks from JBL—well known for its outstanding earbuds, headphones, and speakers—are sure to prove him wrong. JBL is slashing prices by up to 40% on its most-popular products. This deal ends on 6/15, so add these to your cart now.

JBL Charge 6
Buy At JBL$200

Free Shipping

The Charge 6 is a complete reimagining of its popular predecessor. This compact Bluetooth speaker uses JBL’s latest AI Sound Boost technology which analyzes music in real time to reduce distortions and deliver impeccable audio performance. Dad can take the Charge 6 anywhere without worry—it’s waterproof, dust proof, and even doubles as a power bank to recharge his phone.

JBL Tour Pro 3
Buy At JBL$300

Free Shipping

JBL touts the Tour Pro 3 as its smartest wireless earbuds yet. The touchscreen on the charging case lets dad check who’s calling, read messages, and see what’s playing—all without reaching for his phone. The earbuds have real-time adaptive noise cancelling, spatial audio, and JBL’s Hi-Res Pro Sound. The results? An immersive cinematic sound experience.

JBL PartyBox 520
Buy At JBL$880

Free Shipping

Your dad will steal the spotlight at the next pool party or BBQ with the PartyBox 520. Like the Charge 6, the PartyBox 520 uses AI Sound Boost tech to deliver audio so crisp, it feels like you’re hearing the songs performed live. It has 15 hours of battery life, features wheels for easy movement, and can put on light shows with glowing patterns and strobes effects to keep the party going long after the sun sets.

3
Britney Spears Slams ‘Cruel’ Exes in Bizarre Religious Rant
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 1:26PM EDT 
Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Britney Spears isn’t one to hold back from expressing her feelings. During the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the singer posted to Instagram that she loved animals more than humans, especially the “cruel humans” who had broken her heart. “AN EXTREMELY SHADY WEEK AND NOT FEELING the love and honestly if I did I’D GRACIOUSLY SEND IT RIGHT BACK TO YOUR A-- !!!! F-----G BIRDS !!!” she began in her caption, which accompanied a watercolor drawing of a pink flower. Her words came shortly after her third husband, Sam Asghari, 31, appeared on Page Six Radio and spoke about how their marriage hurt his career. The ex-lovebirds tied the knot in June 2022, but Asghari filed for divorce only a year later. Spears, 43, seemingly took his words to heart, writing in her post that she was “turned off by humanity.” She told her fans that she talks to animals instead and is “extremely close to God,” adding that she had a holy experience realizing that animals are superior. “I dated two f-----g complete a--holes... and I realized I loved their dogs more than them and I think it’s because their dogs bowed to me every time I entered the room !!!” she wrote. “Now the guys were of course cruel humans that never even acknowledged me and never held my hand in the car for 6 years !!! I choose animals over people anyday !!!” The post was later deleted.

4
90s Heartthrob Reveals He Is Divorcing Wife of 21 Years
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 11:00AM EDT 
Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf.
Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf.

Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage. The Party of Five star, 57, described the split as the “most difficult decision” of his life and emphasized their shared dedication to their three children. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter,” he told the New York Post in a statement. Kelley, 48, shared her own perspective in a heartfelt Instagram post, noting the decision had been a long time coming. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children,” she shared. “I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.” She also praised Scott as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known” and “one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.” Scott earned heartthrob status in the ’90s with his starring role as Bailey Salinger on Party of Five. He met Kelley, an alum of MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans, in 2002, and the couple married in 2004. The pair shares three children, Jackson, 15, Miller, 12, and 11-year-old, Lucy. He currently stars as Dr. Richard Miller in the series, Doc. The split announcement comes just one week after their 21st wedding anniversary.

Bon Charge Is Offering 15% Off Red Light Therapy & Wellness Tech Bundles for Father’s Day
WELLNESS DEALS
Scouted Staff
Published 06.06.25 2:19PM EDT 
Bon Charge Sale
Bon Charge.

Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 15), and whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a biohacking-obsessed dad or just looking to upgrade your own wellness and recovery tech lineup, Bon Charge has you covered.

For a limited time, Bon Charge is offering 15 percent off specially curated wellness gifts and bundles, including red light therapy devices, massage guns, blackout eye masks, and more. There are also plenty of single-item deals to score as well.

Cold Heat Therapy Massage Gun
Buy At Bon Charge

Free Shipping

Whether winding down after work, the gym, or time in the yard, the dad in your life will be so grateful for this compact massage gun. One of the unique features of this device is its hot/cold attachment.

With multiple intensity levels and attachments, the massage gun can be tailored to fit dad’s specific needs. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach areas.

Classic Blackout Sleep Mask
Buy At Bon Charge

There are very few things in life that dads love more than sleep. Ensure the big guy gets the deep and uninterrupted rest he deserves with this blackout mask. The real standout feature here is the mask’s hollow and adjustable eye cups. They completely block out light without putting any pressure on his eyes.

Whether they’re a gym junkies, aspiring wellness aficionado, or just overstressed and in serious need of solid night of slumber, Bon Charge’s Father’s Day sale is chock full of gifts any father (or wellness buff) will love.

5

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son Calls Him Out for Skipping Family Funeral

Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 1:17PM EDT 
(L-R) Trace Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and grandmother Loretta Finley in 2010.
(L-R) Trace Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and grandmother Loretta Finley in 2010.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ son slammed him for not attending “Mammie’s funeral” five years ago. Trace Cyrus took to his Instagram Stories Tuesday to call out his dad for flying to Italy for a fashion show, instead of going to Los Angeles for his grandma’s funeral “while he was still married to my mom.” “This man is so hungry for fame it’s pathetic,” Trace wrote. Billy Ray was married to Tish Cyrus for almost 30 years, and were still together when Tish’s mother, Loretta Finley, passed away in 2020. Trace claimed that the country singer refused to come “even after his daughter got him a 60k private jet like he demanded,” calling him the “lamest man to ever walk planet earth.” “Honestly embarrassed to ever have considered you my idol,” he added. In a separate post, Trace stated that he was “past the point of even caring if I ever speak to him again.” Billy Ray and Tish got married in 1993 and had three children together: Miley, Brazen, and Noah. He also adopted Tish’s two children, Trace and Brandi, that she shared with ex-husband Baxter Neal Helson. The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2022, Tish claiming that there were “irreconcilable differences” between her and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer.

Trace Cyrus took to Instagram to call out his dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.
Trace Cyrus took to Instagram to call out his dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.
6
American Teacher, 73, Tortured in Russian Prison
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.11.25 12:50PM EDT 
Stephen Hubbard, a 73-year-old US citizen.
Stephen Hubbard, a 73-year-old US citizen, was charged with fighting as a mercenary in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Stephen James Hubbard, a 73-year-old retired American teacher, has been located in a Russian prison in Mordovia after being taken from his home in eastern Ukraine in 2022. For months, his family had no idea of his whereabouts until he was able to call one of his sons in recent weeks, according to Martin De Luca, his lawyer. “He’s had a rough three and a half years,” De Luca said. Ukrainian prisoners of war told The New York Times that Hubbard was tortured because he was American and that they feared for his life. He was “beaten, forced to stand all day, given little food and poor medical care,” the newspaper reported. Russia convicted Hubbard of being a mercenary last October and sentenced him to nearly seven years in prison. The Kremlin so far hasn’t commented on Hubbard’s case. Washington has demanded his immediate release, but Russia has not granted United States Embassy in Moscow access to him. Hubbard is the only American remaining in Russia who has been designated as “wrongfully detained” by the State Department—meaning the U.S. believes Russia has fabricated his charges.

7
Musk Facing Lawsuit Over Claims He Bribed Voters in Wisconsin
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.11.25 1:47PM EDT 
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - MARCH 30: Billionaire businessman Elon Musk prepares to give $1,000,000 to a Wisconsin voter during a town hall meeting he was hosting at the KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The town hall is being held in front of the state’s high-profile Supreme Court election between Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, who has been financially backed by Musk and endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - MARCH 30: Billionaire businessman Elon Musk prepares to give $1,000,000 to a Wisconsin voter during a town hall meeting he was hosting at the KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A government watchdog group in Wisconsin is suing Elon Musk over claims he illegally bribed voters by handing out cash prizes during the state’s hotly-contested Supreme Court election earlier this year. Musk spent $20 million on the court election, which included giving away $1 million cheques to three voters in the days before the ballot and offering $100 to members of the electorate who signed a petition opposing “activist judges” via his America PAC. The legal complaint, filed by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and two Wisconsin voters, claims these moves were in “a brazen scheme to bribe Wisconsin citizens to vote” and a violation of the state’s electoral laws. Court documents filed by the plaintiffs claim Musk’s actions create “the risk that Wisconsin elections will become an open auction, where votes go to the preferred candidates of the highest bidders and the election outcome is determined by which candidate has a patron willing and able to pay the highest sum to Wisconsin voters.” It follows a similar lawsuit filed by the state’s attorney general two days prior to the election, which was rejected by lower courts before the Supreme Court agreed to hear it on procedural grounds. Musk’s preferred candidate in the race, conservative Brad Schimel, was beaten decisively in the race by Democratic-backed challenger Susan Crawford.

8
Number of Canadians Traveling to U.S. Drops for Fifth Month in a Row
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.11.25 1:50PM EDT 
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - MAY 16: An Air Canada Express regional jet taxis at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on May 16, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - MAY 16: An Air Canada Express regional jet taxis at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on May 16, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.

The number of Canadians returning from trips to the U.S from land and air has continued to plummet for the fifth consecutive month, marking a sharp decline from 2024. In May, only 1.3 million Canadians made return trips by car—a sharp 38.1 percent drop from the same month last year, according to data from Statistics Canada. The decline worsened from April, which saw a 35.2 percent decrease. Air travel is also down, with return trips to Canada slumping by 24.2 percent compared with the same period last year, while Americans are also making considerably less trips up north. Political tensions between the U.S and Canada stoked by President Donald Trump have been blamed for the drop in travel, in particular his tariff policy and repeated desire to make Canada the “51st State,” along with a weakened Canadian dollar. The downturn has had a knock-on effect on the airline industry with a number of Canadian carriers reducing flights to the U.S. to accommodate for the lower demand. Air Canada reduced the number of flights to Florida, Las Vegas, and Arizona by 10 percent in March, with other airlines also scaling back operations.

This Growth-Boosting Korean Haircare Line Combats Hair Thinning Fast
THICK PONY CLUB
Scouted Staff
Updated 06.10.25 2:41AM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 2:39AM EDT 
Dr. Groot hair care prodcuts
Dr. Groot

If you’re looking for a natural solution to combat hair thinning, there are plenty of shampoos, scalp scrubs, and serums promising to keep the hair you have and to foster new growth. Unfortunately, not all formulas are created equal. Just like its next-level skincare, Korea is also known for its clinically backed haircare formulas, and Dr. Groot is no exception. For over 50 years, in-house researchers studied hair and scalp issues to develop salon-quality formulas with clinically proven results. The catalogue of products is extensive, offering solutions for a variety of hair types and concerns, from dandruff to damage, but their hair-thickening shower duo is a clear standout.

Scalp Revitalizing Solution
Shop At Dr. Groot

It starts with the award-winning Hair Thickening Shampoo that cleanses and soothes the scalp. That’s followed by the Miracle In Shower Treatment, designed to improve scalp health. This routine combines biotin, rosemary, and caffeine to support stronger, healthier hair growth while leaving your locks looking thicker and fuller. Based on a two-week clinical test of 24 subjects, using the products daily helps reduce hair loss due to breakage by 82 percent in two weeks. And, all you have to do is add it to your shower routine.

9
Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates 60 With ‘Birthday Suit’ Post
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 06.11.25 6:30AM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 3:28AM EDT 
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley posed in her “birthday suit” on Tuesday as she celebrated 60 laps around the sun. The actress shared a nude snap of herself sitting in a field on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to me!” She continued: “This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love.” Hurley revealed in April she’s in a relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who posted on Tuesday: “Happy birthday to the love of my life.” He recently said of their relationship, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.” The couple met while shooting the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, but didn’t reconnect until two years after the film wrapped. Hurley signed off her caption, “Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world ♥️ pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx."

10
Katy Perry Talks About Break-Ups Amid Reports of Split With Orlando Bloom
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 12:07PM EDT 
Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom (R)
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

After rumors emerged this week that Katy Perry may be headed for splitsville with fiancé Orlando Bloom, the singer is adding fuel to the fire. While introducing her song “I’m Still Breathing” at a recent tour stop in Sydney, the singer coyly told her audience, “This song is about a break-up, and Tim Tams saved me,” referring to the Australian snack, before opening up a pack and eating from it during the performance. Just yesterday, Page Six reported that the couple was on uncertain ground after Perry’s recent string of career missteps caused tension between them. “It’s on the rocks,” one source told the outlet. “They’re waiting until the tour is over before they split.” The “Dark Horse” singer, 40, was first linked to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, in 2016. The couple split in 2017, but reconciled the following year, became engaged in 2019, and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in 2020. Though once considered one of the greatest pop stars of the 21st century, Perry’s endeavors have been largely ill-received in the past year. Her album, 143, was critically panned, and she received widespread backlash for participating in the all-female Blue Origin space flight in April, which fans and fellow celebrities alike slammed as “out of touch.” While Perry has said she’s unbothered by negative reviews, an insider told People that the criticism has “put stress” on her relationship with the actor.

