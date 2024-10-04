America’s Largest Home Closed Due to Hurricane Helene Damage
‘SIGNIFICANT FLOODING’
The largest privately owned home in the U.S. has temporarily closed to the public after parts of its vast estate were damaged during Hurricane Helene. Biltmore, in Asheville, North Carolina, said in a statement Thursday that staff are “still assessing impacts to the estate.” “Like all of this region, the damage varies by location across our 8,000-acre property,” the statement on the estate’s Facebook page read. It said Biltmore House—the 250-room chateau-style mansion built by George Washington Vanderbilt in the late 19th century—and several other areas escaped with either “minimal or no damage,” unlike other parts of the estate. In forested areas, “wind damage is extensive to grounds and some structures,” the statement read. “The entrance to Biltmore, located in Biltmore Village, and other low-lying areas of the property, such as our farm, experienced significant flooding and damage to buildings.” It added that the estate “sadly lost a few of our animals during the storm,” but the majority were safe. A note on the Biltmore website said it would remain closed until at least Oct. 15.