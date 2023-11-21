Binance CEO Becomes Latest Kingpin to Fall With Guilty Plea

Just weeks after former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven counts, another titan of the industry is losing his throne.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao will plead guilty on Tuesday to “violating criminal U.S. anti-money laundering requirements.” It wasn’t immediately clear what sentence he may face, though the Journal reported that Zhao, known as CZ, will get to keep his majority stake in the business. He will cede his position as chief executive.

Federal officials have spent months investigating the crypto exchange, which is the largest in the world. The company will pay a fine of more than $4 billion and plead guilty to a separate criminal count to bring that matter to rest, according to the report.

Prior to his arrest earlier this year, Bankman-Fried accused CZ of precipitating the collapse of his crypto firm, FTX, by declaring on Twitter that FTX’s crypto tokens were highly risky. When FTX customers then tried to withdraw their funds en masse, it quickly became clear that the company didn’t have enough capital. Later, it emerged that Bankman-Fried had secretly transferred customer assets to another company he owned to make venture capital investments and pay off debts.

Around the time of FTX’s implosion, CZ offered to acquire the company, thereby positioning himself as a last-minute savior. But he backed out soon after, a move that seemed to seal the business’ fate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.