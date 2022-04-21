World’s Biggest Crypto Exchange Pulls ‘Embarrassing’ Swastika Emoji Launched on Twitter
WHOOPS
The world’s largest digital currency exchange has been forced to redesign its Twitter emoji after an outcry over the symbol’s close resemblance to a swastika. “Well that was obviously really embarrassing,” Binance wrote on Twitter following the fiasco. The emoji was launched on Wednesday and was immediately met with backlash as Twitter users questioned why the logo—which featured four arms bent at a right angle—looked like a “literal swastika” and was unveiled on Adolf Hitler’s birthday. In a statement, the company said it had quickly realized its mistake: “We’re not sure how that emoji got through several layers of review without anyone noticing, but we immediately flagged the issue, pulled it down, and the new emoji design is being rolled out as we speak.”