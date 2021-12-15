‘I Will Fucking Shoot You’: Sheriff Accused of Threatening Youth Group With Gun
NOT FEELING FESTIVE
An Idaho sheriff was charged with aggravated assault and battery after he allegedly attacked a local church’s youth group who attempted to leave a turkey-shaped drawing outside of his home. Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said he was at his home when he heard noise outside of his front door. After checking his patrol car, he asked his wife to bring him his gun when he heard more noises. He then left his house to see the turkeys outside his door, he told investigators, before he saw a car driving down his road. He stopped the car and admitted to pulling the driver “out by the hair” while pointing his gun at her—only to realize it was a family friend. But several girls in the car claim he said, “I will fucking shoot you,” and told them to get lost. Rowland was placed on leave pending an investigation.