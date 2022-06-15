Try Out the Newest Strain of THC—Legally—With These Vape Cartridges, Tinctures, and More

You’ve heard about Delta-8 and Delta-9. Now, there is a new THC strain for people who enjoy trying cannabis derivatives — THC-P, a natural hemp extract. Binoid describes THC-P as the "new powerhouse cannabinoid on the block" and claims it is 33 times stronger than THC. Binoid has combined the powerful high of THC-P with irresistible flavors like Aurora Indica, Blackberry Kush, and Orange Crush. From vape cartridges to tinctures to wax dabs, Binoid is a one-stop shop for all your THC-P needs. Check out all of Binoid's products, in addition to THC-P like Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, and much more. Make sure to use the code BEAST25 to save 25% on your order today!
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.