Binx the Miracle Cat Survives Condo Collapse, Reunites With Family
8 LIVES TO GO
A house cat named Binx somehow survived the tragic Champlain Towers South condo collapse, and was reunited with its humans on Friday. The lucky feline lived on the ninth floor of the doomed building, which suddenly gave way early on the morning of June 24. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the news at a Friday press conference. “After 16 long and extremely difficult days, I’m happy to be able to share a small piece of good news,” Levine Cava said. “Binx, a cat living on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South, was recently found near the site. And a few hours ago he was reunited with his family… I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a hurting family today, and provide a bright spot for our whole community.”
A volunteer who feeds feral cats in the area recognized Binx, and helped return it to its family, said Levine Cava. Animal control workers have placed traps around the collapse site in an attempt to recover other pets that might have lived through the deadly event that has so far claimed at least 86 lives.