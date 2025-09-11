Biologists Discover ‘Adorable’ Deep-Sea Fish Species

Misery for Trump as Jobless Claims Surges to 4-Year High
ON THE RISE
President Donald Trump has been hit with another economic blow as figures reveal that the number of U.S. unemployment benefits has risen to a four-year high. Data from the Labor Department showed that there were 263,000 people seeking unemployment benefits the week ending Sept. 6, an increase of 27,000 from the previous week. Not only is this the highest level since Oct. 23, 2021, it is also way above the 235,000 applications forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey. The findings could heap more misery on the president, after a separate monthly jobs data published on Sept. 5 found that the U.S. added only 22,000 jobs in August, a number that was well below expectations. There were also annual revisions from the Bureau of Statistics, revealing this week that there were 911,000 fewer jobs created for the year to March than previously thought. These troubling figures arrived weeks after Trump fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, claiming, without providing evidence, that August’s underwhelming job numbers were “rigged.” As noted by Bloomberg, uncertainty surrounding Trump’s economic policies, including his sweeping tariff plans, have made employers think twice about hiring more people in 2025.