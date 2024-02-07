This Snail Secretion Serum Is the Ultimate Antidote to Post-Procedure Irritation

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether I've had a facial treatment or just applied a new vitamin C serum with too much gusto, my skin reacts to any attention thrown its way. All you have to do is touch me with any mild level of pressure, and I look like a ripe beet. Don’t even get me started on how my face looks post-hot-pilates. While my skin could also be considered sensitive, it reacts to just about any stimulus, so any time I have a facial or beauty treatment done, I always warn my aestheticians ahead of time so they don’t think I’ve suffered a severe allergic reaction under their care. I had always avoided more “invasive” non-invasive skin procedures like microneedling in the past out of fear that the resulting redness and inflammation would take days to subside until I learned about Biopelle’s post-procedure-friendly skincare line—specifically, its bestselling hero product: the Tensage Intensive Serum 40.

Biopelle’s clinically proven line of aesthetician-approved skincare products is powered by stem cells ethically derived from the secretion and eggs from the Cryptomphalus aspera snail. While snail mucin (a common ingredient in Korean beauty products) is having a moment in the skincare space right now, this isn’t your basic mystery snail mucus you can find in any $18 essence on Amazon—this mucin comes from a snail who went to Harvard, owns a yacht, and flies private only. I'm kidding, but the point is that this type of snail Biopelle taps for its formulas is special).

You see, Biopelle is the only skincare line that utilizes the secretion and eggs from the Cryptomphalus aspera snail, as featured in TENSAGE® Growth Factor and TENSAGE® Stem Cell. Biopelle offers a full spectrum of clinically proven skincare products that address multiple concerns—including post-procedure healing.

"Biopelle is the only professional skincare line that utilizes the unique SCA Biorepair Technology derived from snail secretions. This secretion is very different from those found in other snail skincare products, which are derived from movement and do not have growth factor benefits," Celeste Rodrigues, LA-based celebrity aesthetician and Biopelle spokesperson, explains. So, while many of the wallet-friendly, TikTok-viral snail mucin essences are great for locking in hydration, the skin-enhancing benefits end there. "Biopelle Tensage products [offer] hydration plus natural Growth Factor benefits that help support collagen production and repair."

Rodrigues not only recommends Biopelle’s skincare line to patients with a slew of skin concerns, from battling acne and acne scarring to fine lines and loss of elasticity, but she also uses it in her practice to expedite healing post-procedure. “The hero product, Tensage Intensive Serum 40 is often integrated into procedures such as microneedling, laser treatment, and chemical peels. I personally love using it on clients post-microneedling as it works synergistically with the treatment to provide the best results possible,” she says.

Given my hyper-reactive skin that hates to be touched, I decided I was the perfect candidate to put the Tensage Intensive Serum 40 to the test. After a microneedling appointment, I was sent home with the serum. I was surprised by the delivery system at first; the box includes 10 one ML ampules, which helps ensure the active ingredient remains as potent as possible until you're ready to use. While I don't love the idea (or act) of breaking open a mini glass bottle, the contents inside make the delivery system beyond worth it. Biopelle also has a non-ampoule daytime version formulated with vitamin C for those who prefer a more user-friendly bottle.

I left the clinic red and tight, as expected, but after applying a full ampule of the elixir after I got home, I noticed the discoloration begin to lift in about half an hour. What’s more is that my skin felt baby-soft—while the microneedling treatment was likely the culprit of my newly textureless skin, I firmly believe the serum boosted the results by double while counteracting the irritation almost entirely.

Even weeks after my microneedling appointment, I’m still hooked on these growth-factor-infused ampoules. Not only have they helped mitigate the side effects of my prescription-strength retinoid, but after a few weeks of using them every other day, I notice a firmer-looking jawline, reduced pore size, and the fine lines around and under my eyes appear plumper and less crepey. Whether you’re looking to combat irritation or just looking for a multi-functional serum that boosts cell turnover for full-spectrum anti-aging benefits, Biopelle’s bougie snail-slime-infused serum is a game-changer.

