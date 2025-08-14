Sinéad O’Connor Biopic Underway Exploring Her Rise to Fame
NOTHING COMPARES TO HER
A biopic about the late Irish singer and activist Sinéad O’Connor is reportedly underway, according to Variety. The unnamed film which will focus on the early life and career of O’Connor, will be produced by Irish production company ie: entertainment, the same producers of Nothing Compares, the 2022 documentary about the singer. Production companies See-Saw Films and Nine Daughters are also reportedly working on the project. Variety reports the film is understood to have been in the works since 2022 and will be funded by BBC Film. O’Connor’s life as a trailblazer in the music industry will be highlighted, with the biopic focusing on her journey from her early beginnings in Dublin to international fame. No word yet on who will play O’Connor. Her debut studio album The Lion and the Cobra, released in 1987 when the singer was only 20-years-old, was an international success and charted in multiple countries. O’Connor won a Grammy at 23 for her second album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which contained her hit single, Nothing Compares 2 U, which was written by Prince. O’Connor faced controversy for her outspokenness of issues such as abuse in the Catholic church, famously ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a Saturday Night Live performance. O’Connor died in 2023 from natural causes at the age of 56.