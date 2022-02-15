Netflix Is Making a ‘BioShock’ Movie, So Would You Kindly Get Excited?
ABOUT TIME
Netflix and Take-Two Interactive are teaming up for a movie adaptation of the popular 2007 video game BioShock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two companies have been working on a screen rights deal for nearly a year, but there is still no writer or director attached. The game follows protagonist Jack, who after a mysterious plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean stumbles upon an underwater city called Rapture. What was once a utopia is now a dangerous, terrifying city controlled by Big Daddies (those big, bubble-headed creatures that are iconic to the game) and several other sinister citizens. BioShock was a critical and commercial hit when it launched, and at one point, Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski was attached to direct an adaptation that ultimately fell through. Enter Netflix, which is no stranger to these kinds of adaptations–between The Witcher and Arcane, the streamer has proved it can bring popular video game IP to the screen. Now, it’s finally time for Mr. Bubbles’ Netflix debut.