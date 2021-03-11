Biotech Executive Apologizes for Superspreader Conference by Promoting His Unapproved Products

Read it at Bloomberg
Peter Diamandis, a biotech executive who planned an in-person conference in January where more than two dozen attendees caught the coronavirus, apologized for his misstep with a misinformation-filled webinar. The webinar was supposed to offer infected attendees health information–but instead, Diamandis plugged one of his own companies and unproven COVID cures. The Singularity University-founder reportedly brought on a doctor to demonstrate a regimen involving peptide injections–a treatment his company Fountain Life sells. "We have good prices that we can get a lot of this to our members," a Fountain Life business partner said on the call.