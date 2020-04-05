Biotech Firm to Donate 1.5M Doses of Experimental Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir
A biotechnology firm is expected to donate 1.5 million doses of an experimental coronavirus drug to hospitals across the United States that are overwhelmed by a surge in patients. Gilead Sciences Inc. CEO Daniel O’Day said that the drug, called remdesivir, could help treat 140,000 patients and that the doses will be available for “compassionate use, expanded access and clinical trials and will be donated for broader distribution following any potential future regulatory authorizations.” Remdesivir, which has not been given regulatory approval, will be distributed for free to hospitals and doctors. O’Day, however, acknowledged that there are “many unknowns” about the drug’s efficiency. “We made the decision to invest and scale up regardless, because if remdesivir was going to be needed for patients, we had to be ready,” he added.