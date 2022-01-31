Activists Call for ‘Dangerous’ New Hampshire Dem to Resign Over N-Word Scandal
CROSSED THE LINE
A white New Hampshire politician has been accused of repeatedly using the “n-word” in a conversation with a Black activist. In a memo from Black, Indigenous, and other leaders of color, the group slammed Democratic state Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight for the offensive language she used during a Jan. 20 meeting, where the Black activist had testified. “Rep. Klein-Knight has worked alongside many of us in the past, but unfortunately her behavior the past few months has been alarming and has become increasingly dangerous. …Despite not using [the N-word] at this young man directly, Rep. Klein-Knight crossed a line in aggressively using a word with such a horrible history to intimidate a Black constituent. This was only made worse when she defended her use of the word, despite his repeated asks for her to stop, and proceeded to call security on this same constituent,” the group said. They also accused the politician of jeopardizing the Black man’s safety. The group has asked for Klein-Knight’s supporters to hold her accountable.