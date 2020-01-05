Killer Lured Flock of Seagulls With Popcorn Before Driving Over Them in Maryland Parking Lot
Maryland police are looking for any information leading to a person suspected of luring a flock of seagulls to a shopping center parking lot with fresh popcorn in order to run over them. In a Facebook post, outlining the animal cruelty case, Laurel Police say that upon arriving at the scene, “officers observed a group of deceased seagulls all in extremely close proximity to one another.” Through investigation, officers then learned that “a subject purchased a bag of pre-popped popcorn from the Dollar Tree. That subject then emptied the bag of popcorn in the parking lot intentionally luring the group seagulls. The subject then proceeded to run the group of seagulls over with their vehicle, killing at least 10 of the birds.” Police say the suspect then fled the scene. No motive for the killing has been given.