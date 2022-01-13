Second Birmingham Teen in 4 Days Is Gunned Down
SCOURGE
Gun violence has claimed the lives of two high school students within four days in Birmingham, Alabama. AL.com reports that Yasmine Wright, a 16-year-old junior at Wenonah High School, was leaving her job at the Birmingham Zoo on Sunday when gunfire erupted on the street. She was killed after being struck by a stray bullet. Following her death, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “I’m heartbroken for Ms. Wright and her family. I’m also angry. I’m angry that yet another young person won’t be able to ... reach their potential due to the recklessness of others.” On Wednesday night, De’Undray Nakil Haggard, 18, was found struggling from a gunshot wound on a sidewalk outside an apartment building. He died at the scene. Though investigations are still underway in both cases, Haggard’s mother, Rhonda Haggard, suspects that the shooting happened as her son was being robbed. “He loved people. He loved his family‚’’ she said. “He had the biggest smile.”