A female lion at the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama was mauled to death within minutes of being introduced to a male lion—a scenario that officials acknowledged is “always risky.” Akili was 17 years old and lived with the lion Kwanza, bearing five cubs, until his death last year. The new lion, Josh, was identified as a possible next partner, and the first meeting was Monday afternoon. The zoo’s Hollie Colahan said teams intervened quickly but Akili’s injuries were too serious. “The loss of an animal is always sad but when it is sudden and unexpected, that makes it particularly difficult,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo CEO.