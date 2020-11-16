These Birthdate Candles Are Personalized for Any Birthday
GIMME GIMME
Remember the excitement of finding your name on a mini license plate for your bike? Finding something personalized to you, waiting for you to stumble upon it? Birthdate Candles are like that, taken to the extreme.
Maybe you were born on the most popular birthdate in America: 9/9. Did you know that’s the Day of the Curious Child? Did you know what strengths and weaknesses your birthday is thought to give you? Your Birthdate Candle gives you a personality reading that’s a combination of elements from astrology, tarot, and numerology. The September Ninth candle bills itself as an “ethereal scent” and features notes of clove, jasmine, lavender, and sage, great for Virgos.
Maybe, instead, you were born on the least popular birthdate in America? Your December Twenty-Fifth candle is woodsy, with frankincense, eucalyptus, and oakmoss, and lets you know that your birthday is the Day of Untold Riches. You can select any date and receive your personalized reading (even for Leap Day Birthdays – if you were curious).
The candles are made with natural soy and coconut wax, so you can enjoy a clean burn. Even the vessels are reusable (hello sustainability)! Birthdate Candles cost $38 each and are a perfect gift for the holidays or, does it need to be said? A birthday. Unlock free shipping with the purchase of two or more candles, so give one as a gift and snag one for yourself. Find your custom candle here.
