This Limited-Edition Lavender-Scented Candle Combats the Stresses of Mercury Entering Retrograde
WRITTEN IN THE STARS
The start of the year can be a turbulent time filled with challenges, especially with Mercury in retrograde from January 14 through February 3. Birthdate Candles' new calming, scented candle helps you fight off any astrological bad vibes. Not familiar with the tribulations of Mercury in retrograde? Proponents of astrology believe Mercury (the planet ruling communication) entering retrograde (a period where its direction appears reversed) is bad news, leading to misunderstandings and disagreements.
Birthdate Candles has made a candle with enough good vibes to counteract any astrological messiness. This new lavender vetiver fragrance candle fills your space with peace and includes an astrological reading for extra emotional support on the back label. The soy and coconut wax blend is hand poured into reusable glass with a 100% cotton wick and a burn time of at least 45 hours. Once the candle is gone, fear not! There is bonus present on the inside — an amazonite crystal said to have additional calming properties. Plus, the candle container can be reused as a whiskey glass. Even if you’re not convinced that the relative position of the stars have any bearing on your relationships, this candle is a fun way to remind yourself to focus on your inner peace. But don’t delay: Birthdate Candle’s limited-edition runs sell out fast.
Survive Mercury Retrograde Candle
