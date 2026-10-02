Bisexual Senator’s Love Triangle Saga Takes Dark Twist

Former senator Kyrsten Sinema’s ex-bodyguard and lover has been arrested outside the Cheesecake Factory after allegedly threatening to “take her down.”

Matthew Ammel, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of violating his pretrial release conditions by bringing a large knife to a Phoenix gun shop, according to a legal document cited by The Arizona Republic. Those conditions prohibited him from possessing a knife and required him to stay away from Sinema, 50, after he allegedly trashed her home.

Matthew Ammel (checked shirt) and Kyrsten Sinema (polka dot top) at an Arizona Legislature hearing in 2025. ACTV screenshot

Ammel’s GPS ankle monitor placed him at the shop. When a detective contacted its owner, the owner said Ammel had asked to have a large hunting-style knife engraved. Ammel did not deny having what officials described as a “large, military-style knife,” but said he wanted it engraved for his nephew’s Marine Corps boot camp graduation.

Earlier that day, Arizona officials received a warning from a North Carolina sheriff’s lieutenant that Ammel had allegedly discussed building a rifle and threatened to kill a judge in that state.

At a Wednesday morning hearing, a judge set Ammel’s bond at $25,000 and said his previous release conditions would apply if he left custody. Later that day, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office asked the court to raise his bond to $100,000.

A court filing described Ammel as a “highly trained military soldier” who “contacted military friends to build him a rifle, purchased tactical gear, and discussed funeral arrangements.”

Matthew Ammel was arrested. Mugshot/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

“The state fears defendant will escalate his retaliation if released,” Maricopa County Deputy Attorney Bryn Barasha wrote in the filing.

The new arrest followed an Aug. 30 incident at Sinema’s Cave Creek home. Prosecutors alleged that Ammel damaged paintings, expensive bottles of alcohol, and a mirror, causing more than $200,000 in property damage. He was subsequently released with an ankle monitor and ordered to stay away from Sinema.

Ammel’s former wife, Heather, has sued Sinema, alleging that their relationship contributed to the breakdown of her 14-year marriage. In a deposition, Sinema said she and Ammel began a sexual relationship in May 2024, while he was married. She said they were intimate during a New York trip for CNN anchor Jessica Dean’s wedding.

Ammel was due in Maricopa County Superior Court on Thursday, but a judge said he refused to be transported from jail. The judge ordered that he be brought to his next hearing on Oct. 15 by any necessary means, including force.