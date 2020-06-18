Boise High School Plans to Violate Virus Order With 1,200-Person Graduation

Read it at Idaho Statesman
Apparently someone missed the civics lesson. A Boise, Idaho, high school plans to hold a 1,200-person graduation on Saturday, even though the mayor issued an order capping such events at 250. According to the Idaho Statesman, Bishop Kelly High School has said to hell with that and decided to follow the state guidelines, which allow gatherings of any size as long as there is social distancing. The private Roman Catholic school only has 170 graduates—but it’s letting each student bring up to six guests. Violating the health order is a misdemeanor but the mayor says she doesn’t plan to enforce it. On Wednesday, Idaho reported its largest one-day spike in coronavirus cases—92—in two months.