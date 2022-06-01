Bison Gores Tourist Who Came Within 10 Feet at Yellowstone
STAND BACK
A bison gored a 25-year-old woman at Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning, park officials said in a press release. The woman from Grove City, Ohio approached the bison as it was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin just north of the Old Faithful geyser. She got within 10 feet of the animal before it charged at her, punctured her with a horn and tossing her 10 feet into the air. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where NBC News reported she died. However, a hospital spokesperson told The Washington Post that they “had no recent patient death as a result of the injuries being described in the NBC report.” Park officials warn visitors to give all wildlife a wide berth—at least 25 yards from large animals like bison and moose, and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves. Bison are unpredictable and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal, officials said.