1
Fox News Earns Highest-Rated Start to a Year Ever Thanks to Trump 2.0
FOX FEVER
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.25.25 8:44PM EST 
Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld attend Fox News' "The Five" at Fox News Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City.
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fox News is reaping the benefits of President Donald Trump’s second term, with the network topping rating charts across the board and earning its highest-rated start to a year ever. In February, the network averaged 3.091 million viewers in primetime, soaring miles ahead of its competitors, MSNBC and CNN, who came in second and third with 734,000 viewers and 522,000 viewers respectively. Fox News also saw a jump among viewers aged 25-54 grossing an average of 353,000—a 61 percent jump from this time last year. Moreover, the five highest-rated shows in cable news this month also all belonged to Fox News. The Five came in first with an average of 4.699 million viewers, while Jesse Watters Primetime trailed just behind in second place with 4.186 million viewers. Meanwhile, Hannity came in third at 3.597 million with Special Report with Bret Baier and The Ingraham Angle following closely behind in fourth and fifth place—earning 3.585 million viewers and 3.484 million viewers respectively.

Read it at Forbes

2
Jasmine Crockett Shares X-Rated Two-Word Message to Elon Musk
SHORT BUT NOT SO SWEET
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.25.25 7:23PM EST 
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference with other Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and House Judiciary Committee on February 28, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett kept it succinct when musing on a message she’d want to send to Elon Musk Tuesday, telling a member of progressive activist group Call to Activism that she only has two words to share to the billionaire if she ever were to directly speak to him: “F*** off.” The congresswoman is famously no stranger to a clap back and has regularly made headlines for her quips. Alongside once calling Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a “beach blonde bad built butch body,” Crockett also honed in on Musk during a subcommittee hearing on the Department of Government Efficiency Feb. 12. “People said that they were upset about TikTok, but I’m upset about the guy that runs Twitter,” Crockett said at the time. “I don’t understand if you are trying to conduct audits and figure out where all the waste, fraud, and abuse is, I don’t know why you would go to some tech guy,” she continued. “To the elected, it is time for us to do our jobs and reign in this rogue actor named Elon Musk.”

Read it at HuffPost

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner

FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

3
Fox News Star Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis
‘NEW REALITY’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.25.25 6:09PM EST 
Kat Timpf visits FNC’s "Gutfeld!" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 14, 2023 in New York City.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Fox News mainstay Kat Timpf revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer hours before she went into labor. Sharing the shocking news on social media Tuesday, Timpf explained her cancer is at stage zero and her doctor is “confident” that it hasn’t spread. “As I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer,” Timpf wrote on X. The anchor proceeded to detail the hours leading up from her cancer diagnosis to the birth of her son, and wrote that she found light through the hospital staff who “make excellent audiences for dark humor.” “These next three months of maternity leave are going to look a lot different than I’d anticipated, and I’m still getting used to my new reality,” Timpf added. “Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can. I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules—and not just because he might have saved my life.”

4
Chiefs’ GM Reveals Travis Kelce’s Retirement Decision
GAME ON
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 6:19PM EST 
Travis Kelce
David Eulitt/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager announced that Travis Kelce will return to play in 2025, according to ESPN. Speaking at the Indianapolis combine, General manager Brett Veach said the legendary tight end “has that fire and desire to play.” Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid was slightly less sure that Kelce would return—saying that he advised the star tight end to relax following the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX earlier this month. The 35-year-old football superstar seemed sure he would continue playing before the big game, but had more reservations after the 40-22 loss. He said he was “kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions” on his New Heights podcast on Feb 12. If he does officially return for the 2025 season, Kelce will receive an $11.5 million roster bonus for the last year of his contract. There is not a deadline for Kelce to make a decision. 2024 was a low point for Kelce’s career—he may have performed well with 97 receptions, but he only had 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns by the end of the season.

Read it at ESPN

Shop with Scouted

Lifepro’s At-Home Vibration Plate Is the Best Lymphatic Drainage Hack
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 3:34PM EST 
Lifepro Vibration Plates Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a couple of years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over a year now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
Buy At Amazon$250

Free Returns | Free Shipping

As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it can help assist with fat loss by burning calories—especially when you use it to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine with it powered to a mid-intensity level while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

5
White House Reveals How Many People Responded to Musk’s Email
STRAIGHT TO JUNK
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.25.25 6:30PM EST 
Published 02.25.25 6:27PM EST 
TOPSHOT - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he steps on stage during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The White House claimed Tuesday that one million federal workers replied to Elon Musk’s demand for them to detail the week’s accomplishments, CNN reported. The Office of Personnel sent out the email to millions of workers on Saturday demanding “approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week.” “Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments. Deadline is this Monday at 11:59 pm EST,” the email said. Musk upped the ante on X the same day, posting, “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.” On Tuesday at a White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt detailed the number of responses, but not their content, and claimed that the president will defer to his Cabinet secretaries on what the next steps will look like—suggesting Musk had been cut out. “The agency heads will determine the best practices for their employees at their specific agencies,” she said. Trump’s cabinet members and heads of agencies have had a mixed response. There was backlash from Kash Patel, the FBI director, and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of the office of national intelligence, both of whom instructed their staff not to respond. Leavitt maintained that there was no division. “The president and Elon and his entire Cabinet are working as one unified team, and they are implementing these very common sense solutions,” she said.

Read it at CNN

6
Utah on Track to Become First State to Ban Fluoride in Water
BRAVE NEW WORLD
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.25.25 5:43PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a Cesar Chavez Day event at Union Station on March 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The 70-year-old candidate is pushing Latino outreach in a long shot Independent bid in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Utah is on track to becoming the first state to implement Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-fluoride agenda. A bill that seeks to prohibit adding fluoride to public water systems is headed to Governor Spencer Cox’s desk after it was passed by the Utah Senate on Friday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. HB0081 also proposes allowing pharmacists to prescribe fluoride. Republican Rep. Stephanie Gricius, the bill’s sponsor, told The Associated Press that the measure “isn’t anti-fluoride legislation, it is pro-informed consent and individual choice.” The bill also directs the Division of Professional Licensing to set guidelines for prescribing fluoride. “I don’t dispute that there can be positive benefits from fluoride, which is why the bill also includes a deregulation of the prescription,” Gricius said. The bill would take effect on May 7 if Cox signs it into law. RFK Jr. previously said the Trump administration would call on all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water, describing the mineral as “an industrial waste.” Dental experts largely disagree, stressing that data going back decades show fluoride is safe and effective in preventing tooth decay.

Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune

7
‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Finds Its Albus Dumbledore
‘TOTAL SURPRISE’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.25.25 3:43PM EST 
John Lithgow attends ‘The Old Man’ Season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event at MOMA on June 14, 2022 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Lithgow has revealed that he’s accepted the role of Albus Dumbledore in Max’s upcoming Harry Potter television adaptation. “Well, it came as a total surprise to me,” Lithgow told Screen Rant. “I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” he continued. “But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.” The role of the iconic Hogwarts headmaster was previously played by the prolific Michael Gambon and Richard Harris. While little is known about the TV show’s casting so far besides Lithgow’s newly confirmed involvement, Paapa Essiedu is reportedly being eyed to play Severus Snape. Meanwhile, an open casting call for young actors was launched late last year as Max tries to find its new Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Read it at Screen Rant

8
United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in New Jersey
TURNED AROUND
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 11:26AM EST 
United Airlines flight
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

United Airlines Flight 1544 was forced to turn around en route to Las Vegas and make an emergency landing at Newark Airport on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail. The 176 passengers and six crew initially departed from Newark Airport right before 6 a.m. The flight was heading to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The Port Authority said the plane was only in the air for an hour when it turned around due to an unnamed mechanical issue. “United flight 1544 to Las Vegas returned to Newark Liberty International Airport to address a possible mechanical issue,” United announced in a statement. “The flight landed safely, and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate. We have arranged for a different aircraft to take our customers to Las Vegas this morning.” The airline scheduled the flight to take off at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. This emergency landing comes after a slew of recent airline incidents, including a highly publicized tragedy in which an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter in January, killing everyone on board.

Read it at Daily Mail

Shop with Scouted

This Meat Subscription Service Offers Locked-In Low Costs—and Free Burgers With Every Order
BEEF UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 02.25.25 3:58PM EST 
Omaha Steaks offers 12 free burgers with every delivery
Omaha Steaks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From rising grocery prices to unreliable vendors, stocking up on quality meat can feel like a hassle. Omaha Steaks makes it easy to turn everyday meals into feasts by keeping your freezer stocked with perfectly-portioned proteins, sides, and desserts—all without breaking the bank.

Omaha Steaks is a fifth-generation, family-owned meat purveyor that is known for its premium steaks, burgers, chicken, seafood, and more. The brand’s subscription program offers unmatched quality and selection, delivering satisfying meals directly to your door. In addition to its multitude of meat options, the deliveries also include a variety of scrumptious sides and tasty desserts.

Butcher's Protein Bundle — Subscription
Price reflects 10% discount.
Subscribe At Omaha Steaks$90

Now, Omaha Steaks is upping the ante by offering a series of perks designed to put its customers first. First, the brand guarantees a locked-in price for the duration of your subscription. In other words, even if prices continue to rise, your cost will stay the same. No surprises, just a stress-free culinary experience. To add even more value, the brand is offering an extra 10 percent off if you sign up today—a deal that extends to all future shipments as well!

As if these savings weren’t savory enough, Omaha Steaks is also offering a mouthwatering add-on: twelve free burgers with every shipment. That’s a lifetime of premium burgers, at no additional cost. Start your subscription today to take advantage of this delectable deal.

9
Grimes Makes Plea for Son’s Privacy After His MAGA Star Turn
SPOTLIGHT SHOWDOWN
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.25.25 3:37PM EST 
Published 02.25.25 3:35PM EST 
Elon Musk
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Grimes has doubled down on her calls for her 4-year-old son with Elon Musk to remain out of the public eye. In an interview with Time Monday, the 36-year-old Canadian musician addressed her son X Æ A-Xii’s appearance in the Oval Office with Musk and President Donald Trump earlier this month. “I think fame is something you should consent to.” Grimes said about her son, who also goes by X. The entertainer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, continued, “Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I’m just asking.” She also called on the public to help her protect her son’s privacy. “I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere,” she said. This is not the first time Grimes lashed out at Musk over their son. After the Oval Office visit, she lamented on X, “He should not be in public like this.” In a now-deleted X post from Feb 20, Grimes accused Musk of ignoring their “child’s medical crisis.” She called the situation “no longer acceptable.” Grimes has been in a legal battle with Musk since September 2023 for custody of X and their other two children, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2. Neither Musk or Grimes responded to request for comment Tuesday.

Read it at Time

10
Supreme Court Orders New Trial for Death Row Inmate
TAKE TWO
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.25.25 1:00PM EST 
Published 02.25.25 12:59PM EST 
Glossip
Don Knight/Reuters

Richard Glossip, who has maintained his innocence for over two and half decades on death row, will get a new trial after spending the better part of his life behind bars. Glossip was initially convicted of commissioning the murder of an Oklahoma motel owner in 1997. He was working at the motel at the time and allegedly paid a man named Justin Sneed to do the deed. Sneed, who claimed he had a “meth habit,” agreed to plead guilty in exchange for testifying against Glossip. While Glossip was convicted in 1998 for first-degree murder, he’s been re-tried and re-convicted, including by the Supreme Court in 2015. He’s seen nine execution dates come and go and he’s eaten his “last meal” three times before a last-minute change of heart has led officials to prolong his life. On Tuesday, the high court ruled 5-3 in favor of Glossip, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivering the opinion. She wrote that earlier mistakes by the prosecution—including their failure to correct their key witness’ testimony—violated Glossip’s right to due process. Sotomayor said it was their “constitutional obligation” to retry the case.

Read it at CBS News

