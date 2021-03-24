This Pet Stain Remover May Work Better on Human Stains
STAINED AND CONFUSED
Recently, my dog has been causing plenty of messes/stains. She, being a dog and all, tracks mud in the house and does other dog things that are gross. So I decided I needed a pet cleaning product. Surprisingly, though, I have ended up using it more for messes I create than one’s my dog has made.
Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Powerbrush
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The Stain Eraser is a cordless hand vacuum designed for tackling the toughest messes. It is truly the grab-and-go machine I reach for when I’m in a panic over a stain I don’t believe I’ll ever be able to remove. It has a rotating “DirtLifter” Powerbrush that does all of the wiping and rubbing for you to get tough stains out. It also includes a ready-to-use-formula you pop in the machine and let me just say, it really does work. It’s pretty gross but also extremely satisfying to see the brownish liquid burble back into the machine, but it’s all worth it once you lift the machine away and the stain is gone, like magic. I’m not going to say it works better on human stains, just that I am using it more frequently on human stains. I wish I hadn’t waited to get a dog to get this cleaning product—all of those stains I created would’ve been so much easier to deal with.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.