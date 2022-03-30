Save 20% on This Top-Rated Bissell Pet Vacuum Today on Amazon

One of the most essential household appliances to own is without question a vacuum. If you have ever tried to use a dustpan and broom to clean up your entire living space, then you will know with absolute certainty that we are not meant to live in a world without vacuums. At the same time, vacuums are fairly expensive and may not feel worth it for the price. On Amazon today, you can buy a new Bissell 2254 CleanView Swivel Bagless Vacuum for $30 off the originally listed price of $155. The Bissell vacuum comes with a detachable pet corner hose specifically for reaching the nooks and crannies in your home.

Plus, the vacuum has a 27-inch power cord that rewinds itself back into the base of the product for easier storage. Bissell designed the vacuum to specifically deal with pet hair and has built the brush roll to pull up deep dust and hair from carpets. Get yourself this vacuum before the next major spill in your home.

BISSELL 2254 CleanView Bagless Vacuum Down from $155 Buy at Amazon $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns

