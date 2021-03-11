I Might Just Eat Off My Hardwood Floors Thanks to This

My hardwood floors have been taking a beating during the pandemic. I’m spending more time roaming around them, my new puppy loves to play fetch all over them with her sometimes overgrown nails, and I’m cooking more — so grease and food particles are flying every which way. All of this spells disaster for my once pristine floors. I already vacuum a ton but sometimes, you really just need a mop. All of the mops I’ve used just don’t do as thorough of a job as I’d expect, plus they get really gross, really quick, That was until I decided to make an upgrade.

The Bissell SpinWave Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Bissell SpinWave may just be the best thing I’ve gotten since the pandemic started. It’s a cordless mop, as mops should be, but what sets it apart from your dingy old mop is that it’s supercharged. It’s equipped with two rotating scrub pads that are more powerful than me and my dinky old mop could ever be. The pads rotate in opposite directions creating a sort of vortex for cleaning that gets into nooks and crannies, extracting dirt and debris. To use it, you just fill the tank with a mix of cleaning solution and water and press a button. From there, you can control how much fluid comes out via the spray button. The mop spins and spins, spreading the spray around evenly, and cleaning the floors along the way. The spray dries extremely fast, which is nice, and the mop itself has about a 20-minute battery life. Plus, it comes with two extra spin pads (that surprisingly don’t get dirty very quickly) and a base to charge it on. It’s safe on sealed hardwood floors, tile, linoleum, and other surfaces of the same ilk.

My floors are so clean, I feel like bragging about it. Walking around barefoot is a pleasure, and I’m not gonna eat off of them (I have a dog, remember) but I think I could.

