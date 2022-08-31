CHEAT SHEET
    D.C. Attorney General Sues Bitcoin Billionaire Michael Saylor for Alleged 15-Year Tax Fraud

    BLOWING THE WHISTLE

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Marco Bello/Getty

    Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and chairman of publicly traded business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, is being sued by the D.C. attorney general over an alleged 15-year tax fraud scheme. According to allegations made in a 2021 whistleblower lawsuit, which spurred the AG’s action this month, “Saylor engaged in an elaborate scheme to create the illusion that he lived in Florida, a state without personal income tax,” when in reality he has spent most of his time in D.C. A press release announcing the suit—which alleges that MicroStrategy conspired to aid Saylor’s tax evasion—said that unpaid taxes and penalties could exceed $100 million. Saylor has been known for placing massive bets on Bitcoin through MicroStrategy, though as of last month the firm’s holdings had plummeted by over $3 billion. The company’s stock has tanked 67 percent in the past year as well. Neither Saylor nor MicroStrategy immediately responded to requests for comment; following the AG’s announcement Saylor posted yet another promotional Bitcoin video to his Twitter feed but made no other statement.

