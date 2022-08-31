D.C. Attorney General Sues Bitcoin Billionaire Michael Saylor for Alleged 15-Year Tax Fraud
BLOWING THE WHISTLE
Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and chairman of publicly traded business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, is being sued by the D.C. attorney general over an alleged 15-year tax fraud scheme. According to allegations made in a 2021 whistleblower lawsuit, which spurred the AG’s action this month, “Saylor engaged in an elaborate scheme to create the illusion that he lived in Florida, a state without personal income tax,” when in reality he has spent most of his time in D.C. A press release announcing the suit—which alleges that MicroStrategy conspired to aid Saylor’s tax evasion—said that unpaid taxes and penalties could exceed $100 million. Saylor has been known for placing massive bets on Bitcoin through MicroStrategy, though as of last month the firm’s holdings had plummeted by over $3 billion. The company’s stock has tanked 67 percent in the past year as well. Neither Saylor nor MicroStrategy immediately responded to requests for comment; following the AG’s announcement Saylor posted yet another promotional Bitcoin video to his Twitter feed but made no other statement.