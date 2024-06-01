Taylor Momsen Needs Rabies Shots After a Bat Attacks Her on Stage

Taylor Momsen has been dubbed the “successor to Ozzy Osbourne” after she was bitten by a bat while performing a song about witches at a concert in Sevilla, Spain.

In footage of the strange incident the Pretty Reckless frontwoman shared on Instagram, she can be seen telling the crowd she was confused because they were all “pointing at something” and she could not understand what they were saying. A moment later, after looking down at her leg, she gasped, “Oh my god! There’s a fucking flying bat on my leg right now.”

“I must really be a witch,” she quipped.

The band is currently touring with AC/DC in Europe, but Momsen will now have to undergo a round of rabies shots following the bat encounter.

“He was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖😖😖 thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post about the incident.

Calling it her “rock and roll moment,” the bat bite reminded many fans of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne famously biting the head off a bat at a concert in 1982—after which he also had to get rabies shots.